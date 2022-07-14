Weather Here’s when to expect thunderstorms in Mass. on Thursday Temperatures are expected to reach “well into” the 80s. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to reach “well into” the 80s in Massachusetts on Thursday, the National Weather Service is predicting. But a cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the state by mid-afternoon and early evening, focused across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“​​Any threat here should be isolated and in the form of localized strong to damaging wind gusts,” service meteorologists said. “Heavy rain and brief very localized street flooding would also be possible in any strong thunderstorms.”

A cold front brings another round of scattered showers & storms this afternoon into the early evening. See the model depiction of how the radar may look later today. Highs top out in the 80s. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/ZBe1x6mrsT — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 14, 2022

The rain is desperately needed; most of Massachusetts is experiencing “significant” drought conditions. The only areas not experiencing the extremely dry conditions are Cape Cod, the Islands, and the westernmost chunk of the state.

Forecasters said Thursday’s stormy weather will give way to a “beautiful day” on Friday.

“It will be a great day for outdoor activities,” they said.