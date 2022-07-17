Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Showers and thunderstorms possible. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Monday will bring the chance for some much-needed rain to the Boston region with warm, muggy days to follow.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies during the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible beginning around midday and lasting into Monday night.

Heat and humidity increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs expected to reach the 90s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 85° 70°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 80° 72°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 73°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 74°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 93° 73°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 89° 72°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 89° 73° Down Arrow