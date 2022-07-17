Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Showers and thunderstorms possible.

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Monday will bring the chance for some much-needed rain to the Boston region with warm, muggy days to follow.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies during the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible beginning around midday and lasting into Monday night.

Heat and humidity increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs expected to reach the 90s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 17
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    85° 70°
  • Mon July 18
    Thunderstorms
    80° 72°
  • Tue July 19
    Partly sunny
    88° 73°
  • Wed July 20
    Intermittent clouds
    91° 74°
  • Thu July 21
    Mostly cloudy
    93° 73°
  • Fri July 22
    Mostly sunny
    89° 72°
  • Sat July 23
    Partly sunny
    89° 73°