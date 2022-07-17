Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Monday will bring the chance for some much-needed rain to the Boston region with warm, muggy days to follow.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies during the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible beginning around midday and lasting into Monday night.
Heat and humidity increase on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs expected to reach the 90s.
