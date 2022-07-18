Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A stretch of hot, humid weather begins. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

An extended stretch of hot, humid weather begins on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with increasing humidity and highs in the low 90s in many spots.

The heat and mugginess increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indexes could hit triple digits during this period.

Hot weather will last all the way into the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 82° 72°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 91° 75°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 93° 76°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 93° 73°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 92° 72°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 89° 70°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 87° 69° Down Arrow