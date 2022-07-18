Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A stretch of hot, humid weather begins.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

An extended stretch of hot, humid weather begins on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with increasing humidity and highs in the low 90s in many spots.

The heat and mugginess increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indexes could hit triple digits during this period.

Hot weather will last all the way into the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 18
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    82° 72°
  • Tue July 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    91° 75°
  • Wed July 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    93° 76°
  • Thu July 21
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    93° 73°
  • Fri July 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    92° 72°
  • Sat July 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    89° 70°
  • Sun July 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    87° 69°