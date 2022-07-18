Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
An extended stretch of hot, humid weather begins on Tuesday across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with increasing humidity and highs in the low 90s in many spots.
The heat and mugginess increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indexes could hit triple digits during this period.
Hot weather will last all the way into the upcoming weekend.
