What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass. "An isolated tornado also can't be ruled out."

Forecasters are warning that “oppressive” heat and humidity will arrive in Massachusetts this week, but first, thunderstorms and showers are predicted across the region on Monday.

The National Weather Service said a few strong storms are possible, along with locally heavy downpours. There could be a first round of rain and storms during the morning, but the risk for the potentially severe weather is higher for the afternoon.

Forecasters said that the main threat with any of the stronger storms is damaging wind gusts.

“An isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out,” they wrote.

[7/18 5 AM] A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. Main hazards are damaging wind gusts & localized urban flooding. An isolated tornado also can't be ruled out. Then oppressive #heat & humidity returns later this week.

Better enjoy the storms while you can — “uncomfortable heat and humidity” will follow for the rest of the week in what forecasters said could be our first heat wave of the season.

“The peak is on Wednesday and Thursday when it will be oppressive,” the service said.

In Boston on Tuesday, the heat index is predicted to reach the low 90s, but on Wednesday and Thursday, it will feel as hot as 96 and 98 degrees, respectively.