Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Continued heat and humidity. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Wednesday will be Day Two of what looks to be an extended stretch of hot, humid weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland. It will be a bit cooler near the coast.

Continued heat and humidity are expected on Thursday along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 92° 75°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 75°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 90° 73°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 92° 72°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 93° 75°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 91° 72°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 87° 68° Down Arrow