Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Wednesday will be Day Two of what looks to be an extended stretch of hot, humid weather across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for a muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland. It will be a bit cooler near the coast.
Continued heat and humidity are expected on Thursday along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
