Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Continued heat and humidity.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wednesday will be Day Two of what looks to be an extended stretch of hot, humid weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland. It will be a bit cooler near the coast.

Continued heat and humidity are expected on Thursday along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 19
    Partly sunny
    92° 75°
  • Wed July 20
    Intermittent clouds
    91° 75°
  • Thu July 21
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    90° 73°
  • Fri July 22
    Mostly sunny
    92° 72°
  • Sat July 23
    Mostly sunny
    93° 75°
  • Sun July 24
    Intermittent clouds
    91° 72°
  • Mon July 25
    Mostly cloudy
    87° 68°