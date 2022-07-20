Weather Maps: Here’s how hot it will feel on Wednesday and Thursday in Mass. “Heat will continue in full force today.” David L Ryan / Boston Globe, File

Forecasters and local officials are warning Massachusetts residents to exercise caution on Wednesday and Thursday this week, as the blistering heat and humidity continues in what is predicted to be the state’s first heat wave of the season.

“Heat will continue in full force today,” the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s across much of Massachusetts, but it could feel as warm as 100 degrees in Springfield and 98 in Boston.

Similar temperatures are also expected on Thursday.

The service has issued a heat advisory, which is in effect through Thursday evening.

“There is the risk for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon into evening, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts,” the service said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city, and is urging residents to stay hydrated and check on neighbors.

Boston is also operating cooling centers at 12 locations across the city, and 50 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds to help people beat the heat.

A heat emergency has been declared in the City of Boston from Tuesday, July 19, through Thursday, July 21.



🚰 Stay hydrated

🏘️ Check on neighbors

Temperatures are expected to continue in the 90s through the weekend, according to the service.

“Heat and humidity will persist through the upcoming weekend and possibly lingering into Monday before more seasonable and less humid conditions arrive by next Tuesday,” the service said.