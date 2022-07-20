Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
More hot, humid weather is in the forecast on Thursday along with chances for rain.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, muggy air, and highs in the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Hot weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend.
