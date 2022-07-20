Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Continued hot, humid weather. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

More hot, humid weather is in the forecast on Thursday along with chances for rain.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, muggy air, and highs in the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Hot weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 92° 76°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 91° 73°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 92° 72°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 91° 75°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 94° 75°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 87° 68°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 68°