Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Continued hot, humid weather.

Boston Weather
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

More hot, humid weather is in the forecast on Thursday along with chances for rain.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, muggy air, and highs in the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Hot weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 20
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    92° 76°
  • Thu July 21
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    91° 73°
  • Fri July 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    92° 72°
  • Sat July 23
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    91° 75°
  • Sun July 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    94° 75°
  • Mon July 25
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    87° 68°
  • Tue July 26
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 68°