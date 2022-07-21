Weather What to know about the severe thunderstorms and heat in the forecast “​​The heat peaks on Sunday with heat index values or feels-like temperatures possibly reaching 105+." John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Another day of blistering temperatures and humidity is on tap for the region as the season’s first heatwave continues, but forecasters are warning that more severe weather — thunderstorms and even more heat — is on its way.

It could feel as hot as between 98-103 degrees across eastern Massachusetts on Thursday, according to The National Weather Service, which has issued a heat advisory for much of the state through Thursday evening.

Service forecasters said a cold front will bring the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

“Storms could develop in western MA as early as noon but main threat will likely be 2-8 pm,” the service said.

Morning Update: Greatest risk of severe storms is across interior SNE with damaging winds being the main hazard.



Window for storms is 12-8 PM with main severe threat 3-7 PM. Stay weather aware! #ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/zCdKYaBc9Q — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 21, 2022

But the storms won’t bring relief from the heat.

Forecasters said Friday won’t feel quite as “oppressive” as Thursday due to less humidity, but highs will still reach the mid-90s. Then the ongoing heat and humidity will build into even more melting weather over the weekend.

“​​The heat peaks on Sunday with heat index values or feels-like temperatures possibly reaching 105+,” the forecasters said.

In Boston, it could feel as hot as 100 degrees, while in Lowell it could feel as sweltering as 103.

Sunday could see another round of showers late in the day into Monday. But forecasters said that “more seasonable and less humid conditions” won’t arrive until Tuesday.