Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The heat and humidity continue.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Hot and muggy conditions are on the menu for the next several days across the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Friday with slightly lower humidity than on Thursday and high temperatures in the 90s.

More of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Sunday could approach 100 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 21
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    96° 74°
  • Fri July 22
    Mostly sunny
    93° 75°
  • Sat July 23
    Mostly sunny
    91° 75°
  • Sun July 24
    Partly sunny
    93° 77°
  • Mon July 25
    Mostly cloudy
    88° 71°
  • Tue July 26
    Mostly cloudy
    84° 69°
  • Wed July 27
    Mostly cloudy
    83° 68°