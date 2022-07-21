Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast The heat and humidity continue. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hot and muggy conditions are on the menu for the next several days across the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Friday with slightly lower humidity than on Thursday and high temperatures in the 90s.

More of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Sunday could approach 100 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 96° 74°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 93° 75°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 91° 75°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 93° 77°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 88° 71°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 84° 69°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 83° 68° Down Arrow