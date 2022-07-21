Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Hot and muggy conditions are on the menu for the next several days across the region.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Friday with slightly lower humidity than on Thursday and high temperatures in the 90s.
More of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Sunday could approach 100 degrees.
