Weather Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England “If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.” Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected into Thursday evening. Jonathan Wiggs/ Boston Globe, File

The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening.

Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Norton, said that these areas may not be in the clear just yet.

“The last warning we have in effect is right along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, with a potentially severe thunderstorm passing the line from west to east, just north of Route 2,” Dunham told Boston.com. This warning is set to expire around 6:15 p.m. as the storm weakens.

The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as inclement weather that is capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 miles per hour.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 7/21 6:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/4KT0PFvo0u — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 21, 2022

Fallout from this storm could extend into Thursday evening, Dunham said. As New England’s heat wave progresses, the most oppressive factor may be the expected heat and humidity through sundown.

“There’s a chance of lesser showers and thunderstorms on the Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire borders into this evening, but the only one with severe potential is the one that we have the warning out for,” Dunham explained.

This follows earlier stormy conditions, which led the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings across New Hampshire and central Massachusetts Thursday afternoon. These warnings have since expired.

While the worst of the storms may be over, Dunham advised residents of central New England to take shelter.

“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes,” he said.