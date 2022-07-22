Weather Map: Forecasters warn of excessive heat on Sunday “Sunday looks to be the most oppressive day of this long duration heat wave." Charles Krupa / AP

The heat wave blanketing Massachusetts with oppressive temperatures continues Friday, and forecasters are warning it will only get worse before it breaks.

Friday will see less humidity, but it will still feel as hot as 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will see highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel as warm as 95 to 100 degrees in the eastern part of the state.

“Sunday looks to be the most oppressive day of this long duration heat wave … It will be one of the hottest days across the area in recent years,” the service said.

The heat on Sunday will peak with scorching temperatures approaching 100, but with the humidity it could feel hotter than 105 degrees. Because of the blistering temperatures, the service said it may upgrade its heat advisory to an excessive heat warning for some locations.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu has already extended the city’s heat emergency, which means cooling centers will remain open through Sunday.

“I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors,” Wu said in a statement.

The city’s office of emergency management urged residents to exercise caution in the sweltering temperatures.

“If you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, stop all activity and find shade or a cool area to rest,” the agency said. “Call 911 immediately if your symptoms don’t improve.”

Boston EMS said Thursday that it has seen an increase in calls since the high temperatures began Tuesday, responding to more than 30 incidents directly related to the heat.

“Remember to continuously hydrate and eliminate outside activities during the hottest part of the day,” the first responders said.

Before the heat is over, forecasters said Sunday evening into Monday could see a round of showers and thunderstorms.

“With some areas possibly reaching 90s on Monday, some folks could have experienced a 7-day heat wave (at least 3 days of 90+ highs) when the heat finally breaks,” the service said.

The forecasters said more seasonable weather with lower humidity is expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday.