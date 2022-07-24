Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Hot and muggy with chances for afternoon and evening storms.

Boston Weather
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A bit of relief from the heat and humidity is on the horizon for the Boston area.

Monday, however, will be another hot and muggy day with chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

In Boston, Mayor Wu has extended the heat emergency another day.

The good news comes on Tuesday and Wednesday which will feature much drier air and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. 

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 24
    Intermittent clouds
    99° 78°
  • Mon July 25
    Thunderstorms
    88° 70°
  • Tue July 26
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 69°
  • Wed July 27
    Mostly sunny
    83° 70°
  • Thu July 28
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 71°
  • Fri July 29
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 68°
  • Sat July 30
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 69°