Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Hot and muggy with chances for afternoon and evening storms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A bit of relief from the heat and humidity is on the horizon for the Boston area.

Monday, however, will be another hot and muggy day with chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

In Boston, Mayor Wu has extended the heat emergency another day.

The good news comes on Tuesday and Wednesday which will feature much drier air and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 99° 78°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 88° 70°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 69°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 70°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 71°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 68°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 69° Down Arrow