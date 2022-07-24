Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A bit of relief from the heat and humidity is on the horizon for the Boston area.
Monday, however, will be another hot and muggy day with chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.
In Boston, Mayor Wu has extended the heat emergency another day.
The good news comes on Tuesday and Wednesday which will feature much drier air and seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.