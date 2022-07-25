Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
Pleasant with much lower humidity.
An extended stretch of hot, muggy weather comes to an end — temporarily — on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Boston region.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, according to forecasters. Sea breezes will keep it coolest along the coast.
Comfortable sleeping weather is expected Tuesday night ahead of another pleasant day on Wednesday with seasonable temperatures and dry air.
Hot, muggy weather returns on Thursday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today July 25Thunderstorms90° 68°
-
Tue July 26Intermittent clouds83° 67°
-
Wed July 27Mostly sunny83° 70°
-
Thu July 28Intermittent clouds86° 71°
-
Fri July 29Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms83° 70°
-
Sat July 30Mostly cloudy84° 69°
-
Sun July 31Mostly sunny85° 70°
