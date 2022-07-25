Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant with much lower humidity.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

An extended stretch of hot, muggy weather comes to an end — temporarily — on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Boston region.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, according to forecasters. Sea breezes will keep it coolest along the coast.

Comfortable sleeping weather is expected Tuesday night ahead of another pleasant day on Wednesday with seasonable temperatures and dry air.

Hot, muggy weather returns on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 25
    Thunderstorms
    90° 68°
  • Tue July 26
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 67°
  • Wed July 27
    Mostly sunny
    83° 70°
  • Thu July 28
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 71°
  • Fri July 29
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    83° 70°
  • Sat July 30
    Mostly cloudy
    84° 69°
  • Sun July 31
    Mostly sunny
    85° 70°