Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast Pleasant with much lower humidity.

An extended stretch of hot, muggy weather comes to an end — temporarily — on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Boston region.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, according to forecasters. Sea breezes will keep it coolest along the coast.

Comfortable sleeping weather is expected Tuesday night ahead of another pleasant day on Wednesday with seasonable temperatures and dry air.

Hot, muggy weather returns on Thursday.