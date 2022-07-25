Weather What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass. “It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.” Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe, File

Thunderstorms will arrive in Massachusetts on Monday as the heat wave that has blanketed the region with suffocating temperatures nears its end.

The National Weather Service said “oppressive” humidity on Monday will still make it feel in the mid-to-upper 90s. In Boston, it will feel as hot as 97.

The continued warm temperatures mean a heat advisory for the region remains in effect until 5 p.m.; Boston continues to be under a heat emergency.

Service meteorologists are predicting that as a cold front approaches, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. There is potential for strong to severe storms, with heavy downpours.

Advertisement:

The forecasters said damaging winds are the main threat from the storms, but they cannot rule out tornado risks.

The storms are expected between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m.

[7/25 5 AM] Still expecting scattered strong to severe storms this afternoon into evening. In addition, oppressive heat & humidity continues for parts of the region today. Stay cool and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/WpnzykL49L — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 25, 2022

“It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening,” they said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the heat wave of the last week break, with less humidity and temperature highs in the mid-80s.