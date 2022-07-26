Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Another dry, comfortable day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Boston region gets one more dry, pleasant day before muggy air returns.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, according to forecasters.

High humidity returns on Thursday and Friday along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 67°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 70°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 71°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 86° 70°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 69°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 70°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 71°