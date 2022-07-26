Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Another dry, comfortable day.

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region gets one more dry, pleasant day before muggy air returns.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, according to forecasters.

High humidity returns on Thursday and Friday along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 26
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 67°
  • Wed July 27
    Mostly sunny
    82° 70°
  • Thu July 28
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 71°
  • Fri July 29
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    86° 70°
  • Sat July 30
    Partly sunny
    84° 69°
  • Sun July 31
    Mostly sunny
    85° 70°
  • Mon August 01
    Partly sunny
    86° 71°