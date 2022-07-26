Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region gets one more dry, pleasant day before muggy air returns.
Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, according to forecasters.
High humidity returns on Thursday and Friday along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.