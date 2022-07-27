Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Warm, humid weather returns on Thursday along with chances for rain.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies to start the day with chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will feel muggy with high temperatures in the 80s.
Friday will be another muggy day before drier air arrives for the weekend.
