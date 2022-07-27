Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Muggy with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Warm, humid weather returns on Thursday along with chances for rain.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies to start the day with chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will feel muggy with high temperatures in the 80s.

Friday will be another muggy day before drier air arrives for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 27
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 70°
  • Thu July 28
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 72°
  • Fri July 29
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    86° 70°
  • Sat July 30
    Partly sunny
    84° 67°
  • Sun July 31
    Mostly sunny
    85° 70°
  • Mon August 01
    Mostly sunny
    86° 71°
  • Tue August 02
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 70°