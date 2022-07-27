Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Muggy with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Warm, humid weather returns on Thursday along with chances for rain.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies to start the day with chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will feel muggy with high temperatures in the 80s.

Friday will be another muggy day before drier air arrives for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 70°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 72°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 86° 70°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 67°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 70°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 70° Down Arrow