Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Another muggy day will end the workweek across the Boston region before a stretch of pleasant weather arrives for the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies on Friday with muggy air and high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the mid 80s.
