Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast Another warm, muggy day.

Another muggy day will end the workweek across the Boston region before a stretch of pleasant weather arrives for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies on Friday with muggy air and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the mid 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 89° 74°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 72°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 67°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 70°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 71°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 90° 71°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 70° Down Arrow