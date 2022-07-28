Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Another warm, muggy day.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Another muggy day will end the workweek across the Boston region before a stretch of pleasant weather arrives for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies on Friday with muggy air and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the mid 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 28
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    89° 74°
    89° 74°
  • Fri July 29
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    89° 72°
  • Sat July 30
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    86° 67°
  • Sun July 31
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    85° 70°
  • Mon August 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    88° 71°
  • Tue August 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    90° 71°
  • Wed August 03
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    88° 70°