Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Warm and muggy.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another stretch of hot, humid weather settles into the Boston region beginning on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for a muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures around 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Hot weather continues through the workweek, especially on Thursday when highs could approach 100 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 01
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 71°
  • Tue August 02
    Intermittent clouds
    90° 73°
  • Wed August 03
    Partly sunny
    83° 72°
  • Thu August 04
    Hot
    98° 74°
  • Fri August 05
    Mostly cloudy
    88° 72°
  • Sat August 06
    Overcast
    83° 73°
  • Sun August 07
    Mostly cloudy
    90° 72°