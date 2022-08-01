Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Another stretch of hot, humid weather settles into the Boston region beginning on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for a muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures around 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.
Hot weather continues through the workweek, especially on Thursday when highs could approach 100 degrees.
