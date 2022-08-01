Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Warm and muggy. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Another stretch of hot, humid weather settles into the Boston region beginning on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for a muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures around 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Hot weather continues through the workweek, especially on Thursday when highs could approach 100 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 90° 73°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 72°

Thu Hot Hot 98° 74°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 88° 72°

Sat Overcast Overcast 83° 73°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 90° 72° Down Arrow