Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Another warm, muggy day.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Warm, muggy weather is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek as well as the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies, muggy air, and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday looks like the hottest day of this stretch with highs approaching 100 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 02
    Partly sunny with showers
    92° 72°
  • Wed August 03
    Partly sunny
    83° 71°
  • Thu August 04
    Mostly sunny
    98° 74°
  • Fri August 05
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    91° 74°
  • Sat August 06
    Cloudy
    89° 75°
  • Sun August 07
    Partly sunny
    90° 76°
  • Mon August 08
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    88° 70°