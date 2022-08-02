Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Another warm, muggy day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Warm, muggy weather is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek as well as the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies, muggy air, and high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday looks like the hottest day of this stretch with highs approaching 100 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 92° 72°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 71°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 98° 74°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 91° 74°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 89° 75°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 90° 76°

Mon Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 88° 70° Down Arrow