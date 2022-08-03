Weather Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.

It could feel as hot as 104 degrees in the Boston area on Thursday and 101 on Friday.

“While temperatures are not expected to be as warm as what is expected Thursday … the increased humidity will have heat indices well over 100 degrees again on Friday afternoon,” the service said. “Also can’t rule out heat indices perhaps eclipsing the 105 mark which would warrant excessive heat warning headlines.”

Advertisement:

In addition to the heat, Friday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The heat comes on the heels of a July that was one of Boston’s hottest and driest ever, with the area only recording a total of 0.62 inches of rain during the month. Most of Massachusetts is experiencing some level of drought, with the majority of the state designated as either “significant” or “critical.”