Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Severe heat is in the forecast for the Boston region for the rest of the workweek and beyond.
Thursday will see sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, according to forecasters.
Hot, humid weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend. A heat advisory will be in effect in Boston from Thursday through Sunday.
