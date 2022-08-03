Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Extremely hot and humid.

Severe heat is in the forecast for the Boston region for the rest of the workweek and beyond.

Thursday will see sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, according to forecasters.

Hot, humid weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend. A heat advisory will be in effect in Boston from Thursday through Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 03
    Mostly sunny
    81° 71°
  • Thu August 04
    Mostly sunny
    98° 75°
  • Fri August 05
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    95° 74°
  • Sat August 06
    Mostly cloudy
    89° 75°
  • Sun August 07
    Intermittent clouds
    90° 76°
  • Mon August 08
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 70°
  • Tue August 09
    Mostly cloudy
    83° 68°