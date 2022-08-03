Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Extremely hot and humid. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Severe heat is in the forecast for the Boston region for the rest of the workweek and beyond.

Thursday will see sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, according to forecasters.

Hot, humid weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend. A heat advisory will be in effect in Boston from Thursday through Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 71°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 98° 75°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 95° 74°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 89° 75°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 90° 76°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 70°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 83° 68° Down Arrow