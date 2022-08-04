Weather Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston.

The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928.

The temperature at Boston's Logan Airport has reached 97 degrees which sets a new record high for Boston for this date. The old record was 96 set in 1928. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2022

With the oppressive humidity, forecasters warned just before the record was broken that the region has several more hours of “peak heating” to come.

“Well, it’s hot out … the ‘feels like’ temperature (heat index) has risen to 100 or above for many locations across southern New England,” the service wrote.

The heat and humidity is predicted to stretch through the weekend. The service has issued heat advisories, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency.

Heat advisories may be extended through the weekend as we're currently forecasting several areas to have max heat indices greater than 95 degrees through Monday! pic.twitter.com/TtSU0OdbyM — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2022