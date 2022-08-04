Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston.
The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928.
With the oppressive humidity, forecasters warned just before the record was broken that the region has several more hours of “peak heating” to come.
“Well, it’s hot out … the ‘feels like’ temperature (heat index) has risen to 100 or above for many locations across southern New England,” the service wrote.
The heat and humidity is predicted to stretch through the weekend. The service has issued heat advisories, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.