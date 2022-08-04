Weather

Boston sets new record high temperature with Thursday heat

Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, breaking the previously held record of 96 degrees.

John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

By Dialynn Dwyer

Thursday’s heat is officially record-breaking in Boston. 

The National Weather Service said Logan Airport recorded a high of 97 degrees, topping the record of 96 degrees set in 1928.

With the oppressive humidity, forecasters warned just before the record was broken that the region has several more hours of “peak heating” to come. 

“Well, it’s hot out … the ‘feels like’ temperature (heat index) has risen to 100 or above for many locations across southern New England,” the service wrote. 

The heat and humidity is predicted to stretch through the weekend. The service has issued heat advisories, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency.

THE HEAT: