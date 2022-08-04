Weather It will feel hotter than 100 degrees Thursday. What to know. "We encourage everyone to practice appropriate heat-related precautions." Craig F. Walker / Boston Globe

Brutal heat and humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in Massachusetts on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the region could see near record high temperatures, with the heat and humidity continuing to peak into Friday.

“With essentially full sunshine and near oppressive humidity, expecting heat index values to reach 90 degrees by mid to late morning, and be near 100 degrees in many places for most of this afternoon,” the service said.

The service has issued a heat advisory, which is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday for most of the state.

In Boston, it could feel hotter than 100 degrees, and the apparent temperature could climb even higher in other cities around the state.

“The message remains the same when it comes to the heat,” the service said. “We encourage everyone to practice appropriate heat-related precautions such as staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks in air conditioned rooms, and making sure pets and children are not left alone in cars for any length of time.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency for the city, and the MBTA is warning that the extreme temperatures in the coming days could impact service.

“Trains may travel slowly in some areas to reduce heat-related stress on the tracks,” the transit agency said. “We’re on the lookout across the system and ready to provide extra assistance.”

Forecasters are predicting the high heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend, with it feeling hotter than 95 degrees through Monday.

“The greatest potential for showers and thunderstorms will be Friday into Saturday, with localized heavy rainfall possible at times,” the service said. “It may be Tuesday before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”

