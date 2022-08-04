Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Hot and extremely humid.

Boston Weather
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

An extended stretch of sweltering heat and humidity continues on Friday and lasts into next week.

Forecasters are calling for very high humidity with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Hot, muggy weather is expected to continue through at least next Monday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    97° 76°
  • Fri August 05
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    93° 74°
  • Sat August 06
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    89° 75°
  • Sun August 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    94° 77°
  • Mon August 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 72°
  • Tue August 09
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    88° 70°
  • Wed August 10
    Rain
    Rain
    82° 67°