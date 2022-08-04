Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An extended stretch of sweltering heat and humidity continues on Friday and lasts into next week.
Forecasters are calling for very high humidity with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.
Hot, muggy weather is expected to continue through at least next Monday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.