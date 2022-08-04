Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Hot and extremely humid. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

An extended stretch of sweltering heat and humidity continues on Friday and lasts into next week.

Forecasters are calling for very high humidity with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Hot, muggy weather is expected to continue through at least next Monday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 97° 76°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 93° 74°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 89° 75°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 94° 77°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 72°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 70°

Wed Rain Rain 82° 67° Down Arrow