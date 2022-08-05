Weather What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast “It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.” Katherine Taylor/The New York Times

Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.

Boston remains under a heat emergency, a day after the city set a new record high temperature for Aug. 4.

Service forecasters said Friday will see even higher humidity, though the max temperatures will be slightly lower.

Heat advisory remains in effect today. Heat indices top out between 95 and 100 this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon mainly north and west of I-95. pic.twitter.com/uZX9rf6u0X — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 5, 2022

The heat will potentially be joined by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, mainly north and west of I-95. The service said localized heavy rainfall could be possible at times.

“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way,” the service said.