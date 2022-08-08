Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
One more day of extreme heat is expected across the Boston region before cooler temperatures settle in.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday with humid air and highs in the mid to upper 90s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures drop into the 70s in many spots on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will still be muggy. Rain is possible both days.
More comfortable air is expected to arrive on Friday.
