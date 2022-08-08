Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

One more day of extreme heat.

Boston Weather
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

One more day of extreme heat is expected across the Boston region before cooler temperatures settle in.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday with humid air and highs in the mid to upper 90s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures drop into the 70s in many spots on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will still be muggy. Rain is possible both days.

More comfortable air is expected to arrive on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 08
    Intermittent clouds
    97° 78°
  • Tue August 09
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    96° 69°
  • Wed August 10
    Thunderstorms
    76° 68°
  • Thu August 11
    Showers
    78° 68°
  • Fri August 12
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°
  • Sat August 13
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 64°
  • Sun August 14
    Partly sunny
    81° 64°