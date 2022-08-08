Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast One more day of extreme heat. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

One more day of extreme heat is expected across the Boston region before cooler temperatures settle in.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday with humid air and highs in the mid to upper 90s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures drop into the 70s in many spots on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will still be muggy. Rain is possible both days.

More comfortable air is expected to arrive on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 97° 78°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 96° 69°

Wed Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 68°

Thu Showers Showers 78° 68°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 79° 64°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 64° Down Arrow