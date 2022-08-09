Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The extended heat wave that has gripped the Boston area finally comes to an end on Wednesday.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will still feel a bit muggy.
Showers are possible on Thursday with high temperatures similar to Wednesday’s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.