Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

The heat wave comes to an end.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The extended heat wave that has gripped the Boston area finally comes to an end on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will still feel a bit muggy.

Showers are possible on Thursday with high temperatures similar to Wednesday’s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 09
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    98° 69°
  • Wed August 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 67°
  • Thu August 11
    Showers
    Showers
    79° 68°
  • Fri August 12
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    80° 62°
  • Sat August 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 64°
  • Sun August 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 65°
  • Mon August 15
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    82° 65°