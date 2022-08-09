Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast The heat wave comes to an end. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The extended heat wave that has gripped the Boston area finally comes to an end on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will still feel a bit muggy.

Showers are possible on Thursday with high temperatures similar to Wednesday’s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 98° 69°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 67°

Thu Showers Showers 79° 68°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 80° 62°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 64°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 65°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 65° Down Arrow