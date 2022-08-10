Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A pleasant day.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Pleasant weather is in the forecast for the Boston region on Thursday before picture-perfect conditions arrive for the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be chances for showers, particularly on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all feature low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 10
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    72° 66°
  • Thu August 11
    Showers
    Showers
    80° 68°
  • Fri August 12
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    76° 65°
  • Sat August 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 64°
  • Sun August 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 68°
  • Mon August 15
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    82° 66°
  • Tue August 16
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    81° 65°