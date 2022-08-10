Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for the Boston region on Thursday before picture-perfect conditions arrive for the weekend.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be chances for showers, particularly on Cape Cod and the Islands.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all feature low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.
