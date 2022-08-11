Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Comfortable with lower humidity. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Comfortable weather settles into the Boston region on Friday, lasting for several days.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s in many spots. There will be chances for a few scattered showers, especially near Cape Cod.

More cool, dry weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 76° 68°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 65°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 64°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 68°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 66°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 74° 64°

Wed Showers Showers 77° 65° Down Arrow