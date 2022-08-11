Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Comfortable weather settles into the Boston region on Friday, lasting for several days.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s in many spots. There will be chances for a few scattered showers, especially near Cape Cod.
More cool, dry weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.