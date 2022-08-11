Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Comfortable with lower humidity.

By Jack Pickell

Comfortable weather settles into the Boston region on Friday, lasting for several days.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s in many spots. There will be chances for a few scattered showers, especially near Cape Cod.

More cool, dry weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 11
    Showers
    76° 68°
  • Fri August 12
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 65°
  • Sat August 13
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 64°
  • Sun August 14
    Partly sunny
    81° 68°
  • Mon August 15
    Mostly cloudy
    80° 66°
  • Tue August 16
    Thunderstorms
    74° 64°
  • Wed August 17
    Showers
    77° 65°