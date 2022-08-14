Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Very comfortable weather is expected to start off the workweek across the Boston region.
Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the 80s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.
Similar weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday along with chances for scattered showers.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.