Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast

Very comfortable weather is expected to start off the workweek across the Boston region.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the 80s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.

Similar weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday along with chances for scattered showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65°

Mon Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 79° 63°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 75° 64°

Wed Rain Rain 72° 64°

Thu Rain Rain 79° 65°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 84° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 66° Down Arrow