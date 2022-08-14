Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Comfortable, pleasant weather.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Very comfortable weather is expected to start off the workweek across the Boston region.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the 80s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.

Similar weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday along with chances for scattered showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 14
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°
  • Mon August 15
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    79° 63°
  • Tue August 16
    Partly sunny with showers
    75° 64°
  • Wed August 17
    Rain
    72° 64°
  • Thu August 18
    Rain
    79° 65°
  • Fri August 19
    Mostly sunny
    84° 66°
  • Sat August 20
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 66°