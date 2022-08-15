Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Another comfortable day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Another pleasant day is expected across the region on Tuesday with chances for much-needed rain increasing by midweek.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies on Tuesday with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the 70s.

Showers are possible Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 63°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 63°

Wed Showers Showers 74° 61°

Thu Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 82° 65°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 84° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 68°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 80° 68° Down Arrow