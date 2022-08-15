Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Another comfortable day.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another pleasant day is expected across the region on Tuesday with chances for much-needed rain increasing by midweek.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies on Tuesday with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the 70s.

Showers are possible Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    75° 63°
  • Tue August 16
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 63°
  • Wed August 17
    Showers
    Showers
    74° 61°
  • Thu August 18
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    82° 65°
  • Fri August 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    84° 66°
  • Sat August 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 68°
  • Sun August 21
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    80° 68°