Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast Chances for steady rain in some areas.

Some much-needed rain is possible for parts of the Boston region on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the storm’s track isn’t 100 percent clear, but the greatest chances for significant rain will be along the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 63°

Wed Rain Rain 71° 62°

Thu Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 80° 65°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 66°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 68°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 67°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 81° 68° Down Arrow