Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Some much-needed rain is possible for parts of the Boston region on Wednesday.
Forecasters say the storm’s track isn’t 100 percent clear, but the greatest chances for significant rain will be along the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the 80s.
