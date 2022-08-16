Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Chances for steady rain in some areas.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Some much-needed rain is possible for parts of the Boston region on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the storm’s track isn’t 100 percent clear, but the greatest chances for significant rain will be along the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 16
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 63°
  • Wed August 17
    Rain
    71° 62°
  • Thu August 18
    Partly sunny with showers
    80° 65°
  • Fri August 19
    Mostly sunny
    86° 66°
  • Sat August 20
    Partly sunny
    86° 68°
  • Sun August 21
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 67°
  • Mon August 22
    Cloudy
    81° 68°