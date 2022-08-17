Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Warm, pleasant weather.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Warm, pleasant weather is on tap for Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today August 17
    Showers
    Showers
    79° 64°
  Thu August 18
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    82° 66°
  Fri August 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    86° 69°
  Sat August 20
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    86° 68°
  Sun August 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    83° 67°
  Mon August 22
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 68°
  Tue August 23
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    80° 68°