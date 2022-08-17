Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Warm, pleasant weather is on tap for Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
