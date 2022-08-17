Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Warm, pleasant weather. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Warm, pleasant weather is on tap for Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 79° 64°

Thu Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 82° 66°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 69°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 68°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 67°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 68°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 80° 68° Down Arrow