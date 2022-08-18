Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A stretch of warmer weather is expected to settle into the Boston region on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching 90 degrees in some spots. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.
More warm weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.