Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Warmer with comfortable humidity levels.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of warmer weather is expected to settle into the Boston region on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching 90 degrees in some spots. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

More warm weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 18
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 67°
  • Fri August 19
    Mostly sunny
    89° 71°
  • Sat August 20
    Mostly sunny
    86° 70°
  • Sun August 21
    Partly sunny
    85° 67°
  • Mon August 22
    Overcast
    79° 68°
  • Tue August 23
    Cloudy
    77° 68°
  • Wed August 24
    Mostly cloudy
    82° 68°