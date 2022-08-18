Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Warmer with comfortable humidity levels. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A stretch of warmer weather is expected to settle into the Boston region on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching 90 degrees in some spots. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

More warm weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 67°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 89° 71°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 70°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 67°

Mon Overcast Overcast 79° 68°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 77° 68°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 82° 68° Down Arrow