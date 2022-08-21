Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek begins with a couple of chances for some much-needed rain.
Monday will begin with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters. Rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will also see chances for showers and thunderstorms before warm, dry weather settles in for midweek.
