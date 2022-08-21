Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Chances for rain. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

The workweek begins with a couple of chances for some much-needed rain.

Monday will begin with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters. Rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will also see chances for showers and thunderstorms before warm, dry weather settles in for midweek.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 67°

Mon Showers Showers 74° 68°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 81° 68°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 68°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 69°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 68°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 65° Down Arrow