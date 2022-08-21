Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Chances for rain.

Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The workweek begins with a couple of chances for some much-needed rain.

Monday will begin with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters. Rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will also see chances for showers and thunderstorms before warm, dry weather settles in for midweek.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 21
    Intermittent clouds
    88° 67°
  • Mon August 22
    Showers
    74° 68°
  • Tue August 23
    Thunderstorms
    81° 68°
  • Wed August 24
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 68°
  • Thu August 25
    Mostly sunny
    85° 69°
  • Fri August 26
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 68°
  • Sat August 27
    Partly sunny
    81° 65°