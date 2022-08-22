Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Chances for showers and thunderstorms. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

After some rain finally arrived across parts of the region on Monday, wet weather is possible again on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Things dry out on Wednesday and Thursday, which look warm and muggy.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 73° 68°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 79° 69°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 68°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 69°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 86° 68°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 65°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 65° Down Arrow