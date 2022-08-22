Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After some rain finally arrived across parts of the region on Monday, wet weather is possible again on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Things dry out on Wednesday and Thursday, which look warm and muggy.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 22
    Rain
    Rain
    73° 68°
  • Tue August 23
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    79° 69°
  • Wed August 24
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 68°
  • Thu August 25
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    85° 69°
  • Fri August 26
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    86° 68°
  • Sat August 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 65°
  • Sun August 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 65°