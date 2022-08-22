Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After some rain finally arrived across parts of the region on Monday, wet weather is possible again on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Things dry out on Wednesday and Thursday, which look warm and muggy.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.