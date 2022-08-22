Weather Showers early this week won’t be enough to break the drought A child took cover under an umbrella as rain falls in Malden on Monday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





As one of my Twitter followers put it to me: rain this summer is a bit like a unicorn. Waiting for the showers feels a bit like Linus sitting in the pumpkin patch on Halloween. Eventually, it’s going to rain enough to break the drought, but boy has been a long haul.

Today’s rain comes courtesy of what we call a warm front. This dividing line separates tropical air from what we had over us this weekend.

As the tropical air moves north, it’s going to create lift. It is that lift that produces clouds and showers. The guidance we all use does show nearly everybody getting at least some rain.

Rain was moving north Monday morning, but having a hard time staying organized as it approaches areas north of the Mass Pike. – COD WEATHER

As a matter of fact, there’s a chance many could end up with some significant downpours, seeing over half an inch of rain. However, the main area is not solid and the gaps between the heavier downpours mean that some of you will see much less rain.

Over the weekend, an area near Worcester received nearly 2 inches of rain, but that was an exception. The drought is firmly in place, of course, but there are pockets that have received enough rain and it’s not quite as bad.

The Salem Common was still green in spite of the drought this weekend. – DAVE EPSTEIN

I spent a little time up in Salem over the weekend, and the town common looks a lot better than some of the other areas inland. Of course, it’s cooler at the coast and there have been a few more showers in the area.

By 7 p.m. Monday, whatever rain is going to fall will have come down for the day. The good news for those who are looking for some more rain is that there’s another chance Tuesday. A cold front will approach the area in the afternoon. We will be in the warm and humid air mass, and scattered showers and storms will move south to north.

The rain tomorrow could be accompanied by a couple of thunderstorms. Once again, there will be those of us whose municipalities get a good soaking and others who see no rain. Although not impossible, I think it’s unlikely that everybody reading this doesn’t receive some rain by Tuesday night. The bottom line: These rains are not going to alleviate the drought.

Wednesday brings a return of warm conditions with lots of sunshine. – NOAA

Beyond Tuesday, it’s time to enjoy the weather. It’s going to be a beautiful stretch beginning Wednesday through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine, moderate levels of humidity, and temperatures in the 80s.

A few Inland areas could hit 90 on Thursday and Friday, but we won’t see extreme heat. Nevertheless, these temperatures are still way above our 30-year average which is typically in the upper 70s and lower 80s this time of year.

Warm conditions are expected through the end of August in the northeast. – NOAA