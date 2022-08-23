Weather What to know about the showers and thunderstorms in Tuesday’s forecast “Locally heavy rainfall is possible.” Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday across Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service said it can’t rule out the possibility of strong storms during the afternoon.

“Locally heavy rainfall is possible,” the forecasters said.

Scattered showers and t-storms are expected this afternoon. Here is a forecast radar loop for how the storms may develop and move across SNE . A few strong storms are possible with heavy rainfall the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/yzK4310oQR — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2022

The wet weather comes on the heels of Boston seeing desperately-needed rain on Monday, as most of the state continues to experience a critical drought. But the dry conditions are so bad that meteorologists are warning that the recent and expected rain are not going to alleviate the drought.

According to the National Weather Service, after Tuesday’s rains, the forecast will once again return to very warm weather, though not oppressive.

“Dry weather prevails Wednesday and Thursday with better chances for showers and storms Friday,” the service said.