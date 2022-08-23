Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Dry weather returns to the region on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 80s along with slightly lower humidity.
