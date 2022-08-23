Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and warm. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Dry weather returns to the region on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 80s along with slightly lower humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 75° 69°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 69°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 69°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 86° 68°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 65°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 64°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 70° Down Arrow