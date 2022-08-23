Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and warm.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Dry weather returns to the region on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 80s along with slightly lower humidity.

  • Today August 23
    Thunderstorms
    75° 69°
  • Wed August 24
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 69°
  • Thu August 25
    Mostly sunny
    85° 69°
  • Fri August 26
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    86° 68°
  • Sat August 27
    Mostly sunny
    80° 65°
  • Sun August 28
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 64°
  • Mon August 29
    Mostly sunny
    85° 70°