Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast A warm, pleasant day.

Thursday is expected to feature warm, pleasant weather before our next chance for rain arrives on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland. It will be cooler near the coast.

Friday will be warmer and more humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 81° 70°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 69°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 83° 68°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 67°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 66°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 70°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 89° 69°