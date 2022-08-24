Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday is expected to feature warm, pleasant weather before our next chance for rain arrives on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland. It will be cooler near the coast.
Friday will be warmer and more humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
