Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A warm, pleasant day.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Thursday is expected to feature warm, pleasant weather before our next chance for rain arrives on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland. It will be cooler near the coast.

Friday will be warmer and more humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 24
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    81° 70°
  • Thu August 25
    Mostly sunny
    83° 69°
  • Fri August 26
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    83° 68°
  • Sat August 27
    Mostly sunny
    77° 67°
  • Sun August 28
    Partly sunny
    76° 66°
  • Mon August 29
    Partly sunny
    85° 70°
  • Tue August 30
    Mostly cloudy
    89° 69°