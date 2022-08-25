Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek will end with a gray day and chances for storms.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.
Saturday and Sunday will feature warm and pleasant weather.
