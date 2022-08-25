Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

By Jack Pickell

The workweek will end with a gray day and chances for storms.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Saturday and Sunday will feature warm and pleasant weather.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 25
    Mostly sunny
    86° 69°
  • Fri August 26
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    87° 69°
  • Sat August 27
    Mostly sunny
    79° 67°
  • Sun August 28
    Partly sunny
    76° 66°
  • Mon August 29
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 70°
  • Tue August 30
    Intermittent clouds
    89° 72°
  • Wed August 31
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 63°