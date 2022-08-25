Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The workweek will end with a gray day and chances for storms.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Saturday and Sunday will feature warm and pleasant weather.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 69°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 87° 69°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 67°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 66°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 70°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 72°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 63° Down Arrow