Weather

Map: What to know about the thunderstorms in Friday’s forecast

“Marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding.”

Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

By Dialynn Dwyer

It will be warm and humid on Friday, but forecasters are warning that Massachusetts could see strong to severe thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said the scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring with them damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.

“Marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding,” forecasters said. “Greatest risk would be in urban and poor drainage areas.”

Forecasters said the tornado risk is low, but that they couldn’t be ruled out.

The main timeframe for the potentially severe weather is predicted to be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the service.

Any rain that falls will be welcome; most of the state is now listed as in a “critical” drought.