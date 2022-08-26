Map: What to know about the thunderstorms in Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
It will be warm and humid on Friday, but forecasters are warning that Massachusetts could see strong to severe thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service said the scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring with them damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.
“Marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding,” forecasters said. “Greatest risk would be in urban and poor drainage areas.”
Forecasters said the tornado risk is low, but that they couldn’t be ruled out.
The main timeframe for the potentially severe weather is predicted to be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the service.
[Radar Simulation] Here is what the radar may look like Friday afternoon through the evening, as storms roll across southern New England [2/2] #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/vPDOoggQ22— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 25, 2022
Any rain that falls will be welcome; most of the state is now listed as in a “critical” drought.
