Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Warm, pleasant weather starts off the workweek across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with high temperatures in the 80s.
Tuesday looks warm and muggy with chances for showers or thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.
