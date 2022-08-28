Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A warm, pleasant day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Warm, pleasant weather starts off the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday looks warm and muggy with chances for showers or thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 66°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 72°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 75°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 68°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 61°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 66° Down Arrow