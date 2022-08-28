Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A warm, pleasant day.

cartwheels on the beach
Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Warm, pleasant weather starts off the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday looks warm and muggy with chances for showers or thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 28
    Partly sunny
    75° 66°
  • Mon August 29
    Intermittent clouds
    87° 72°
  • Tue August 30
    Intermittent clouds
    89° 75°
  • Wed August 31
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 68°
  • Thu September 01
    Partly sunny
    84° 61°
  • Fri September 02
    Mostly sunny
    77° 61°
  • Sat September 03
    Partly sunny
    82° 66°