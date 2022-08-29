Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Warm, humid weather will hang around the Boston region for a couple more days before cooler and less humid conditions arrive later in the week.
Forecasters expect a partly sunny and muggy day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Wednesday will be another warm, humid day before cooler, drier air settles in on Thursday.
