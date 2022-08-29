Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A warm, humid day.

Boston Weather
Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Warm, humid weather will hang around the Boston region for a couple more days before cooler and less humid conditions arrive later in the week.

Forecasters expect a partly sunny and muggy day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Wednesday will be another warm, humid day before cooler, drier air settles in on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 29
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    88° 72°
  • Tue August 30
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    89° 73°
  • Wed August 31
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    86° 65°
  • Thu September 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 61°
  • Fri September 02
    Sunny
    Sunny
    75° 61°
  • Sat September 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    82° 66°
  • Sun September 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    81° 64°