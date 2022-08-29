Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A warm, humid day. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Warm, humid weather will hang around the Boston region for a couple more days before cooler and less humid conditions arrive later in the week.

Forecasters expect a partly sunny and muggy day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Wednesday will be another warm, humid day before cooler, drier air settles in on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 88° 72°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 73°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 86° 65°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 61°

Fri Sunny Sunny 75° 61°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 66°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 64° Down Arrow