Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Clearing skies and falling humidity. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Changing conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday leading to a stretch of very pleasant weather.

Wednesday will begin with overnight showers coming to an end, according to forecasters. As the day progresses, skies will clear and humidity levels will drop. It will feel quite comfortable by late in the day.

Dry, cooler, and comfortable weather is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 91° 72°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 87° 66°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 61°

Fri Sunny Sunny 75° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 66°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 67°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 76° 62° Down Arrow