Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Clearing skies and falling humidity.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Changing conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday leading to a stretch of very pleasant weather.

Wednesday will begin with overnight showers coming to an end, according to forecasters. As the day progresses, skies will clear and humidity levels will drop. It will feel quite comfortable by late in the day.

Dry, cooler, and comfortable weather is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 30
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    91° 72°
  • Wed August 31
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    87° 66°
  • Thu September 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 61°
  • Fri September 02
    Sunny
    Sunny
    75° 61°
  • Sat September 03
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 66°
  • Sun September 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    86° 67°
  • Mon September 05
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    76° 62°