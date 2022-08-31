Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
September begins with a stretch of beautiful late-summer weather across the Boston region.
Thursday looks sunny and breezy with low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Dry, pleasant weather continues on Friday and into the holiday weekend.
