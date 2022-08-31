Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Sunny and breezy with low humidity. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

September begins with a stretch of beautiful late-summer weather across the Boston region.

Thursday looks sunny and breezy with low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Dry, pleasant weather continues on Friday and into the holiday weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 67°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 59°

Fri Sunny Sunny 75° 59°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 66°

Sun Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 86° 65°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 73° 63°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 74° 62° Down Arrow