Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Sunny and breezy with low humidity.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

September begins with a stretch of beautiful late-summer weather across the Boston region.

Thursday looks sunny and breezy with low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Dry, pleasant weather continues on Friday and into the holiday weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 31
    Partly sunny
    85° 67°
  • Thu September 01
    Mostly sunny
    81° 59°
  • Fri September 02
    Sunny
    75° 59°
  • Sat September 03
    Partly sunny
    78° 66°
  • Sun September 04
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    86° 65°
  • Mon September 05
    Cloudy
    73° 63°
  • Tue September 06
    Partly sunny with showers
    74° 62°