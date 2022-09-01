Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A picture-perfect day. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Friday is setting up to be a gorgeous weather day across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with low humidity.

Another beautiful day is expected on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 59°

Fri Sunny Sunny 72° 60°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 66°

Sun Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 86° 65°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 73° 63°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 63°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 64° Down Arrow