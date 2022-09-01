Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A picture-perfect day.

By Jack Pickell

Friday is setting up to be a gorgeous weather day across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with low humidity.

Another beautiful day is expected on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 01
    Mostly sunny
    80° 59°
  • Fri September 02
    Sunny
    72° 60°
  • Sat September 03
    Partly sunny
    78° 66°
  • Sun September 04
    Thunderstorms
    86° 65°
  • Mon September 05
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 63°
  • Tue September 06
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 63°
  • Wed September 07
    Mostly sunny
    78° 64°