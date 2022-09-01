Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Friday is setting up to be a gorgeous weather day across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with low humidity.
Another beautiful day is expected on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.
