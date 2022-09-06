Here’s how much more rain is expected on Tuesday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain through Tuesday evening, with the heaviest precipitation predicted to occur during the morning.
“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, through this afternoon,” the service warned.
The forecasters advised travelers to “exercise caution” as the precipitation continues.
“If you see a flooded road, turn around don’t drown!” they wrote.
The heavy rainfall has already caused flooding in some parts of the region. Floodwaters surged in Rhode Island, rising on I-95, stranding drivers in Providence, and collapsing a building on Peace Street.
Central Rhode Island was among the areas that saw the most rainfall over the weekend.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.