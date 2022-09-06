Weather Here’s how much more rain is expected on Tuesday “Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.” Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain through Tuesday evening, with the heaviest precipitation predicted to occur during the morning.

“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, through this afternoon,” the service warned.

The forecasters advised travelers to “exercise caution” as the precipitation continues.

“If you see a flooded road, turn around don’t drown!” they wrote.

[4 AM] Here is a look at the latest forecast for additional rainfall expected through tonight. The heaviest rain will be this AM. Rain will taper off later today & tonight. Exercise caution if traveling & if you see a flooded road, turn around don't drown! #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/AzgTPFcB21 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 6, 2022

The heavy rainfall has already caused flooding in some parts of the region. Floodwaters surged in Rhode Island, rising on I-95, stranding drivers in Providence, and collapsing a building on Peace Street.

Central Rhode Island was among the areas that saw the most rainfall over the weekend.

[24-hour Estimated Rain] Here's a look at observed rain since yesterday with selected point rain totals shown. Note the color shading on the map is an interpolation & may not be representative in some locations. Area that sticks out is southern CT into northern/central RI: pic.twitter.com/wJweMedGbP — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 6, 2022