Weather Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast

Beautiful weather will continue across the Boston region for the next several days.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day on Thursday with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit cooler close to the coast.

Dry, comfortable weather is expected Friday and into the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 59°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 59°

Fri Sunny Sunny 75° 62°

Sat Sunny Sunny 78° 63°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 66°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 80° 64°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 78° 66° Down Arrow