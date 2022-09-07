Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A stretch of beautiful weather continues.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Beautiful weather will continue across the Boston region for the next several days.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day on Thursday with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit cooler close to the coast.

Dry, comfortable weather is expected Friday and into the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 07
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 59°
  • Thu September 08
    Partly sunny
    71° 59°
  • Fri September 09
    Sunny
    75° 62°
  • Sat September 10
    Sunny
    78° 63°
  • Sun September 11
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 66°
  • Mon September 12
    Intermittent clouds
    80° 64°
  • Tue September 13
    Cloudy
    78° 66°