Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Beautiful weather will continue across the Boston region for the next several days.
Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day on Thursday with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit cooler close to the coast.
Dry, comfortable weather is expected Friday and into the weekend.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.