Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A stretch of great September weather continues on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.
Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, warmer inland.
Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer with dry conditions continuing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.