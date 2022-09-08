Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Beautiful weather continues. Lane Turner/Globe staff

A stretch of great September weather continues on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, warmer inland.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer with dry conditions continuing.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 58°

Fri Sunny Sunny 73° 61°

Sat Sunny Sunny 78° 63°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 66°

Mon Showers Showers 76° 64°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 76° 66°

Wed Showers Showers 76° 65° Down Arrow