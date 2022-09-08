Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Beautiful weather continues.

Lane Turner/Globe staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of great September weather continues on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, warmer inland.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer with dry conditions continuing.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 08
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 58°
  • Fri September 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 61°
  • Sat September 10
    Sunny
    Sunny
    78° 63°
  • Sun September 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 66°
  • Mon September 12
    Showers
    Showers
    76° 64°
  • Tue September 13
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    76° 66°
  • Wed September 14
    Showers
    Showers
    76° 65°